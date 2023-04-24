Death – Obituary News : “Coach Navi’s Tragic Death from Fatal Arrhythmia”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cause of Death and Obituary for Coach Navi: Passed Away from Fatal Arrhythmia

Head Coach Ivan “Navi” Emmanuel Gacho of RSG’s MDL PH team, has passed away, and the Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) community is mourning his loss. Coach Navi was a former player for Sterling Global Dragons during MPL Season 4 before becoming a coach in the Mobile Legends Development League (MDL) for RSG Ignite. After leaving the MDL, he found employment in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector but rejoined RSG because of his passion for coaching and MLBB. Despite his brief coaching career, he made a significant impact on the gaming community.

On Facebook, RSG Philippines expressed their heartfelt condolences to Coach Navi’s family and friends, saying “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of our good friend, Coach Ivan Emmanuel “NAVI” Gacho.” According to ABS-CBN News, his cause of death was fatal arrhythmia. Many MLBB players shared tributes on social media, remembering him for his generosity and positive influence.

Steven “Dale” Vitug, a former teammate in SGD Omega and head coach of HomeBois in the MPL Malaysia, recalled his interactions with Coach Navi and the coach’s impact on his life. His passing came shortly after the MDL PH Season 1 ended, and he will be missed by the MLBB community.

Coach Navi's death has left fans curious about the details of his passing. Reports confirm that his cause of death was fatal arrhythmia. The news has raised awareness about the need for better healthcare support in the gaming industry.