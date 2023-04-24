Death – Obituary News : Cole Pensick, Former Huskers Lineman, Dies at 32 in Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Nebraska Husker Offensive Lineman, Cole Pensick, Dies in Tragic Crash

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Cole Pensick, former offensive lineman for the Nebraska Huskers. According to reports, Pensick was involved in a single-vehicle crash that ultimately led to his untimely death.

The Fatal Accident

The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 6th, in the eastern part of Columbus, Nebraska. At around 6:45 am, Pensick’s pickup truck went through a stop sign at a T-intersection in Polk County, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and colliding with trees.

It is believed that the impact of the crash was fatal, and Pensick passed away at the scene. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement following the incident, confirming the former athlete’s passing.

Who Was Cole Pensick?

Cole Pensick was a standout offensive lineman for the Nebraska Huskers in 2013. Despite a knee injury, he was honored as a Big Ten second-teamer by the coaches in recognition of his outstanding performance that year. Pensick played a vital role in helping the Huskers become one of the Big Ten’s top rushing teams.

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Pensick completed his agribusiness degree from Nebraska in December 2012. He also finished two semesters of graduate courses while finishing his playing career.

Pensick was just 32 years old at the time of his tragic passing, leaving behind family and friends who continue to mourn his loss.

Funeral Arrangements

At this time, Pensick’s family has not announced any funeral plans. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.

