Death – Obituary News : College student commits suicide in hostel; found hanging on wall

A student committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel after being homesick in college. The note was found on the wall.

Tragic Suicide of a College Student in Hostel

A college student who was studying at Subbayya College committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel. The incident has left the college authorities and fellow students in shock and disbelief.

The student, whose name has not been disclosed, was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room by his friends. The college authorities were informed, and the police were called to the scene. Upon investigation, it was found that the student had written a suicide note on a piece of paper and pinned it to the wall.

The suicide note was addressed to the Principal of the college, and it contained a message accusing the Principal of being responsible for the student’s actions. The note stated that the Principal had been harassing the student and had made his life miserable. The student also expressed his disappointment with the college management for not taking any action against the Principal.

The incident has caused an uproar among the students, who have demanded an immediate investigation into the matter. The college authorities have assured the students that they will conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against those responsible.

The tragic incident has also highlighted the need for better mental health support for students. Many students face immense pressure and stress due to academic and personal reasons, and it is important to provide them with proper counseling and support to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, the suicide of the college student is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health support and the need for a safe and supportive environment for students. It is crucial for educational institutions to take proactive measures to address issues related to mental health and provide students with the necessary resources to cope with stress and pressure.

