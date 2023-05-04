Death – Obituary News : College student hangs self in suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Incident in Krishnagiri: A Story of a Father’s Grief

Introduction

Krishnagiri, a small town in Tamil Nadu, has been in the news recently for a tragic incident that shook the entire community. It involves a young man named Rupesh, the son of a local resident named Sankar. Rupesh, who was just 19 years old, had been studying at a local arts college in Krishnagiri. However, due to some personal reasons, he had dropped out of college and was struggling to find a direction in life.

The Incident

One day, Rupesh got into an argument with his mother over his future plans. Feeling frustrated and lost, he decided to take matters into his own hands and ended up committing a heinous crime. He murdered his mother in cold blood and fled the scene.

Sankar, who was away at work when the incident occurred, was devastated when he received the news. The grief and shock of losing his wife in such a brutal way were too much for him to bear. He immediately contacted the police and informed them of the incident.

The Aftermath

The police quickly started an investigation and arrested Rupesh, who had fled to a nearby town. He confessed to the crime and cited his mental state as the reason for his actions. He was charged with murder and is currently awaiting trial.

Sankar, on the other hand, was left to deal with the aftermath of the incident. He was heartbroken over the loss of his wife and struggled to come to terms with what had happened. He was also dealing with the guilt of not being there to prevent the tragedy from occurring.

Conclusion

The incident in Krishnagiri is a tragic reminder of how mental health issues can have devastating consequences. Rupesh’s actions not only ended his mother’s life but also left his father with a lifetime of grief and pain. It serves as a wake-up call for society to prioritize mental health and provide the necessary support and resources to those in need.

As for Sankar, he will forever live with the memory of his wife and the tragedy that occurred. His story is a reminder to cherish our loved ones and to always be there for them in times of need.

News Source : மாலை மலர்

Source Link :கல்லூரி மாணவர் தூக்குபோட்டு தற்கொலை | College student hanging Put suicide/