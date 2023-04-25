Death – Obituary News : Columnist’s Cancer Battle Ends

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Tarek Fatah and His Sudden Passing

Who was Tarek Fatah?

Tarek Fatah was a Pakistani-Canadian journalist, author, political activist, writer, and broadcaster who supported LGBTQ rights. He was known for his political activism and advocacy for a liberal, progressive form of Islam. He actively worked to promote the separation of religion and the state while opposing Sharia law.

Tarek Fatah’s passing

The sudden death of Tarek Fatah has left many people saddened. He was active in politics from 1996 until his passing. Fatah held Canadian nationality and immigrated to Canada in 1987, prior to this he lived in Saudi Arabia.

Cause of Death

Details surrounding Tarek Fatah’s death have been confirmed to be cancer. Fatah, age 73, battled cancer for a long time before his passing. There have yet to be further details specifying the type of cancer he was diagnosed with.

The Legacy of Tarek Fatah

Tarek Fatah was known for his progressive views on Islam and political activism. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his passing, and many tributes have been pouring in on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Tarek Fatah’s Health

Further information about Fatah’s health before his passing has yet to be released. However, it is known that he had been battling cancer for a long time. The news of his death has struck a chord, leaving his family and supporters with an immense sense of sadness.

Tarek Fatah’s sudden passing has left a void in Pakistani-Canadian politics and the broader political landscape. His legacy and advocacy for a progressive form of Islam will be remembered for years to come.