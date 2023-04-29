Death – Obituary News : Comedian U Win Naing (Anupyinya) Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Passing of Veteran Artist U Win Naing (Anupyinya)

On April 29, 2023, the entertainment industry mourned the loss of U Win Naing (Anupyinya) – a beloved thespian, comedian, and film actor. He passed away at the age of 74, at the Seezayeik Old Age Care Centre in Pale Myothit of Mingaladon Township at 6:30 am.

U Win Naing started his career in the entertainment industry as a comedian for the Sein Mya Maw Anyeint, owned by his uncle, using the name Toe Win. Later, he changed his name to Win Naing and performed for the Moe Win and Thawda Win Zat Thabin troupes. He also wrote articles for magazines and journals, and eventually entered the film arena with the help of Director Maung Ni Lwin (Thabyu).

The Myanmar Motion Picture Organization’s Vice-Chairman, U Aye Kyu Lay, offered his condolences to the late artist’s family on his Facebook page, while the Presiding Nayaka Sayadaw U Hla Taw of Anupyinya Seezayeik Old Age Care Centre also expressed his sorrow on social media.

The deceased comedian had been suffering from a stroke and had been transferred to Seezayeik Old Age Care Centre from Yuzana Garden City at the end of 2019. Despite his health condition, U Win Naing remained active in the entertainment industry until his passing.

A funeral service was held at Yayway Cemetery at 5 pm on the same day, and the industry and his fans bid a tearful farewell to the veteran artist.

U Win Naing’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and his contribution to Myanmar’s cultural heritage will always be remembered.