Death – Obituary News : Comedy icon Barry Humphries in hospital in serious condition.

Australian comedian and actor Barry Humphries, famous for his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, is currently hospitalized in Sydney in a serious condition. Friends and family have flown from around the world to be by his bedside, according to reports by Sunrise.

Humphries, 88, is recognized as one of Australia’s most celebrated and successful comedians. He has been entertaining audiences for over 60 years with his unique blend of slapstick humor, satire and social commentary. Humphries is also a prolific actor, author, and artist, and has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

As news of his hospitalization spreads, fans and admirers of the comedian have taken to social media to express their concern and support for him. Many are sharing their favorite performances and moments from Humphries’ illustrious career as a way to pay tribute to his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Humphries’ family released a statement thanking fans for their messages of support and asking for privacy during this time. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and concern for Barry,” the statement read. “At this time, we ask for privacy as we focus on his recovery.”

The news of Humphries’ hospitalization comes as a shock to his fans, who have followed his career for decades. Humphries has been a fixture on the Australian and international comedy scene since the 1960s and has become a beloved icon in his native country.

Despite his advanced age, Humphries has remained active in recent years, touring the world with his one-man shows and releasing new work. His last major performance was in 2019, when he opened the Adelaide Cabaret Festival with his show, “Dame Edna My Gorgeous Life.”

As the entertainment industry continues to send their well wishes to Humphries, fans are holding out hope for his recovery. The comedian’s impact on the world of comedy and the arts cannot be overstated, and his legacy is sure to continue to inspire audiences for generations to come.

