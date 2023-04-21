Death – Obituary News : Communication Specialist Stayce Greene Passes Away.

Early Life and Family

Stayce Greene was a resident of New York City who passed away on Friday at the young age of 33. A mother, a sister, a daughter, a wife, and a friend, Stayce left behind a large and loving family that includes her husband Steven Koppell; her daughter Hannah Koppell; her siblings Dylan (Sari) Greene, Trevor (Deborah), and Jared Greene; her parents Gloria and Dr. Geoffrey Greene; and her nephews Asher, Isaac, Elijah, and Nathan Greene.

A Vibrant Life Cut Short

Stayce lived her life with unbridled enthusiasm and a dedication to seizing every opportunity, particularly in the 15 months following the birth of her daughter. Her spirit shone brightly, and her buoyant personality led her to be known as “Sparkle” by those who knew and loved her. Sadly, a life-threatening cardiac episode took her far too soon and unexpectedly, leaving behind a community devastated by the sudden loss.

Farewell and Memorial

Stayce’s funeral services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Sol Levinson’s Chapel, located at 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, Maryland 21208. Following the service, interment will take place at Hebrew Young Men’s Cemetery on Windsor Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Stayce’s memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, located at 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 200, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910.

Mourning and Remembering

The family will be observing a period of sorrow at 7550 Summer Leave Lane, Columbia, Maryland 21046, where they will welcome condolences from friends and loved ones.