Death – Obituary News : “Considered Suicide: Kathari’s Struggle”

Actor Shantanu Admits to Having Suicidal Thoughts

Actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj, known for his roles in Tamil cinema, made a shocking revelation at the press conference of his upcoming film, Ravanakottam. The actor admitted to having suicidal thoughts at one point in his life.

The Struggle of an Actor

Shantanu’s confession sheds light on the often-overlooked struggles of actors in the entertainment industry. While the glamour and fame may seem alluring, the pressure to perform and constantly be in the public eye can take a toll on a person’s mental health.

Shantanu’s own journey in the industry has had its ups and downs. Despite being the son of veteran actors K. Bhagyaraj and Poornima Bhagyaraj, he had to work hard to establish himself in the industry. He made his debut with the film Sakkarakatti in 2008, which was a commercial failure. However, he continued to work and eventually gained recognition for his performances in films like Vazhakku Enn 18/9 and Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal.

The Pressure to Succeed

Despite his successes, Shantanu admits that the pressure to succeed can be overwhelming. In his own words, “There was a time when I thought of committing suicide. I couldn’t bear the constant pressure to perform and prove myself.”

This is a sentiment that is echoed by many actors in the industry. The constant scrutiny and criticism can take a toll on a person’s mental health, especially if they are not equipped to deal with it.

Breaking the Stigma

Shantanu’s candid admission is a step in the right direction towards breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. For far too long, mental health has been a taboo subject in our society. People have been reluctant to talk about their struggles, fearing judgement and ridicule.

However, in recent times, there has been a shift in this attitude. More and more people are speaking out about their mental health issues and seeking help. This is a positive change, and one that needs to be encouraged.

Seeking Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, it is important to seek help. There are several resources available, both online and offline, that can provide support and guidance.

One of the most important steps towards seeking help is to break the silence. Talk to someone you trust, whether it is a friend, family member, or a mental health professional. Remember, there is no shame in seeking help. In fact, it takes a lot of courage to admit that you need it.

The Release of Ravanakottam

Despite his struggles, Shantanu is excited about the release of his upcoming film, Ravanakottam. The film, which is directed by Vikram Sugumaran, is set to hit theaters on May 12.

Speaking at the press conference, Shantanu said, “I am very happy that Ravanakottam is the most awaited film after Chakrakatti. I have played a village boy. It is not easy. But I am happy that I got to play a challenging role.”

The Importance of Self-Care

Shantanu’s journey highlights the importance of self-care and taking care of one’s mental health. In an industry that is notorious for its cutthroat competition and harsh criticism, it is important to take the time to prioritize one’s mental health.

Whether it is through therapy, mindfulness practices, or simply taking a break when needed, self-care is crucial for maintaining a healthy mind and body.

The Way Forward

Shantanu’s admission is a wake-up call for the industry and society at large. It is time to break the stigma surrounding mental health and prioritize the well-being of individuals. We must create a safe and supportive environment for people to talk about their struggles and seek help without fear of judgement or ridicule.

As we move forward, let us remember the importance of kindness and empathy towards ourselves and others. Let us create a world where mental health is treated with the same importance as physical health, and where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength, not weakness.

News Source : Viola

Source Link :I thought of committing suicide; Kathari Aluthen/