Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As an AI language model, I do not have access to the original title. Please provide the original title so that I can rewrite it for you.

Construction Worker Dies in Fall at Hyundai Electric Vehicle Plant Construction Site in Georgia

A tragic accident occurred at the construction site of Hyundai’s electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, Georgia, on Saturday, resulting in the death of a construction worker. According to officials, the worker fell from a three-story structure near the plant’s paint shop. Hyundai Motor Group released a statement expressing their condolences and stating that initial information indicates that part of the worker’s safety harness failed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.

Hyundai is investing over $5.45 billion in the construction of its first U.S. plant dedicated to manufacturing electric vehicles. The facility is set to be the largest economic development project in the state’s history, bringing in an estimated 8,100 jobs at full capacity. The company plans to produce 300,000 or more electric vehicles annually at the plant, with production scheduled to begin in late 2024 or early 2025.

Hyundai’s Statement on the Accident

In a statement released on Sunday, Hyundai expressed their deep sadness over the accident and the loss of a construction worker at their electric vehicle plant construction site. The company stated that they are “fully supporting the investigation to understand the full circumstances of the incident to ensure this type of accident does not reoccur.” Hyundai also extended their condolences to the worker’s family and loved ones.

OSHA Investigation

OSHA has launched an investigation into the fatal accident at the Hyundai electric vehicle plant construction site. The investigation will focus on determining the cause of the accident and identifying any safety violations that may have contributed to the incident. The results of the investigation will be made public once it is concluded.

Hyundai’s Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plans

Hyundai is one of several automakers investing heavily in the production of electric vehicles as the industry shifts towards more sustainable forms of transportation. The South Korean carmaker plans to produce a range of electric vehicles at its Georgia plant, including sedans, SUVs, and other models. The company has set an ambitious target of producing 300,000 or more electric vehicles annually at the plant, which is expected to open in 2025.

Conclusion

The death of a construction worker at the Hyundai electric vehicle plant construction site in Georgia is a tragic reminder of the risks associated with construction work. Hyundai has expressed its commitment to supporting the investigation into the incident and ensuring that such accidents do not occur again. The company’s investment in the construction of its electric vehicle plant is a significant economic development for the state of Georgia and the U.S. automotive industry. With the OSHA investigation underway, we can expect more information to be released in the coming weeks and months.

News Source : From staff, wire reports

Source Link :Construction worker dies at Hyundai site in Bryan Co./