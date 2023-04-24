Death – Obituary News : Corey Haim’s Death: Autopsy Reveals Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Corey Haim’s death? The autopsy provides answers.

Corey Haim’s Death: Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death

Background

Corey Haim was a Canadian actor and teen idol who achieved immense popularity during the 1980s through his performances in popular films like “Lucas,” “The Lost Boys,” and “License to Drive.” However, he struggled with drug addiction for many years and was never able to fully overcome it.

Day of Corey Haim’s Death

On March 10, 2010, Corey Haim was found unresponsive in his mother’s apartment in Burbank, California. He was taken to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 am. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, and an autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Autopsy Results

The autopsy report revealed that Corey Haim died of pneumonia, with contributing factors of an enlarged heart and narrowed blood vessels. The report also showed that Haim had many prescription and over-the-counter medications in his system, including Valium, Vicodin, and Soma. However, the levels of these drugs were not considered to be fatal on their own, and they were not determined to be the cause of Haim’s death.

It’s worth noting that the autopsy did not find any illegal drugs in Corey Haim’s system. However, his history of drug addiction was well-known, and many believed that he was using illegal drugs at the time of his death.

Reaction to Haim’s Autopsy Results

The news of his cause of death was met with sadness and disappointment from fans and colleagues. Many people expressed frustration that Haim’s addiction had not been taken more seriously during his lifetime and that he did not receive the help he needed to overcome it.

Some also criticized the medical professionals who had prescribed Haim the medications found in his system, suggesting that they also contributed to his untimely death. However, others argued that Haim was eventually responsible for his own actions and that he had made the choice to abuse drugs despite the risks.

Conclusion

Corey Haim’s death was a devastating loss for his family, friends, and fans. The autopsy revealed that he died of pneumonia, with contributing factors of an enlarged heart and narrowed blood vessels. While prescription drugs were found in his system, they were not determined to be the cause of his death.

Haim’s passing highlights the importance of addressing addiction and improving access to treatment and resources for those in need.