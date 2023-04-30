Death – Obituary News : ‘Coronation Street Actress Barbara Young Passes Away at 92’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress Barbara Young, known for her warmth and talent, has passed away at the age of 92. She was a beloved member of the Coronation Street cast.

Actress Barbara Young, known for her roles in a number of popular British television shows including Coronation Street and I, Claudius, has passed away at the age of 92. Her daughter, singer Liza Pulman, shared the news of her mother’s passing on Instagram, describing her as “warm-hearted and talented.” Young had been receiving care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge before she died. Pulman praised the care her mother received in her final days, saying it was “remarkable – considered, careful and empathetic.” Young had a long and varied career, appearing in a number of popular soap operas including The Bill, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Doctors, and Holby City. She was also a regular on Coronation Street, playing Barbara Platt, the mother of Martin Platt, and Rita Sullivan’s friend Doreen Fenwick. Young will also be remembered for her role as Sadie Hargreaves in Family Affairs. Pulman was emotional as she shared the news of her mother’s death, saying that she was “never at a loss for words, but today, I have no words to describe how much I will miss her.” Comedian Dawn French sent her love to Pulman and her family on Instagram.