Death – Obituary News : Coronation Street Actress Barbara Young’s Cause of Death Announced by Daughter

Barbara Young, Coronation Street Actress, Passes Away at Age 92

The entertainment world has been shaken by the news of the death of Coronation Street Actress—Barbara Young. Barbara’s soul left her body at the age of 92 on April 27, 2023, at 10:30 pm, as confirmed by her daughter, Liza Pulman, on April 29, 2023. Now, fans want to know Barbara Young cause of death and so, here are the details.

Barbara Young Cause of Death

Barbara Young cause of death is currently unknown, which has aggravated the pain and sadness surrounding her passing. She had been hospitalised for the past few days due to her deteriorating health. She took her last breath at the Addenbrookes Hospital, surrounded by family members.

Moreover, her daughter has asked for privacy during this difficult time. In addition, fans and the entertainment fraternity have been sharing their condolences and memories of Barbara on social media.

Heartfelt Tribute By Barbara’s Daughter

Liza shared the distressing news via Instagram that her beautiful, amazing, warm-hearted mother had “slipped away” on Saturday. She also uploaded a few pictures of her mother out of love.

Furthermore, Barbara’s daughter left a detailed message: “Just to let all people know, my beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented, and singular mother died on Thursday at 10.30 pm.”

Liza further revealed that her sister Cory and she had stayed by the Coronation Street star’s hospital bed for 30 hours straight, but in the end, she passed away in their absence with a lovely nurse caring for their mother, named Mercy. Barbara embraced death peacefully and smoothly.

Also, she praised the healthcare officials at Addenbrookes Hospital by appreciating their efforts to help Barbara recover in the last days of her life. Liza remembered them as careful, empathetic, and remarkable. Moreover, everyone loved Barbara Young in the hospital owing to her lively nature and the respect she extended to them.

A Brief Look at Barbara Young’s Career

The early 1960s, 1980s, and 1990s versions of Coronation Street included Young in acting roles. She also returned to the Coronation Street ensemble in February 2007 as Rita Sullivan’s long-time friend Doreen Fenwick.

Also, Barbara portrayed the role of Miss Scatcherd in the 1970 adaptation of Jane Eyre, Eileen Clancy in the TV drama Looking for Clancy, Dot Wilmington in the drama Hazell, and participated in the BBC production of On Giant’s Shoulders in 1979.

She appeared in Hollyoaks as Mags between April 10 and 13, 2012. Besides, Young had her last arrival on television in an episode of the BBC soap opera Doctors in 2016, when she played Connie Templeton.

Moreover, Barbara Young was a talented actress who touched the hearts of many through her work on stage, television, and film. Her passing has left a void in the entertainment industry, and many are mourning the loss of a beloved friend and colleague. Her legacy will continue to live on through her work.

