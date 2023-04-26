Death – Obituary News : Coroner reveals UFC legend’s cause of death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of the UFC Hall of Famer has been revealed by the coroner and it is shocking.

UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar’s cause of death ruled as an accidental Fentanyl overdose

MMA fans around the world were shocked by the news of former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death on December 22, 2021, at the age of 45. The shocking news that the cause of death was due to an accidental overdose of Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl, and Mitragynine, came just two days before Christmas.

Initially, the UFC announced that the cause of the Hall of Famer’s death was a presumption of heart complications. Still, the Clark County coroner’s office has since completed its investigation, and the official cause of death has been ruled as an accidental Fentanyl overdose. The Independent reported that Fentanyl and its analogs, including Parafluorofentanyl, have caused the majority of deaths resulting from drug abuse in the US.

Bonnar made his debut in the world of MMA in 2001 and went on to fight for the UFC between 2004 and 2012 before retiring after one fight in Bellator in 2014. He made his first appearance in front of a UFC crowd during the first season of the television show The Ultimate Fighter. In the season finale, he was defeated by Forrest Griffin when he challenged Griffin for the light-heavyweight title.

Overall, Bonnar compiled a 15-9 professional record and faced some of the greats of the UFC, including Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, and Rashad Evans, along the way. He also fought Griffin a second time and Tito Ortiz.

UFC President Dana White paid tribute to Bonnar, stating that he was one of the most important fighters to compete in the Octagon. He added that Bonnar would be missed, and his fans would always remember him for his dedication to the sport.

