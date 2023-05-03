Death – Obituary News : Councilor Candidate’s Death in Accident: Case Registered

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Basti News: Case Registered Against Driver of Unknown Vehicle in Connection with Scooty Rider’s Death

On Wednesday, the police in Basti registered a case against the driver of an unknown vehicle in connection with the death of a scooty-riding member candidate. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Rauta intersection in the city. The deceased, Poonam Verma (46), was the wife of Prem Kumar Chaudhary, who filed the complaint.

The Incident

According to the complaint filed by Chaudhary, his wife was on her way to file her nomination papers for the upcoming local body elections when the incident occurred. She was riding her scooty and was waiting at the Rauta intersection when an unknown vehicle hit her from behind. The impact was so severe that she was thrown off her scooty and sustained critical injuries.

Verma was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The police were informed about the incident, and an investigation was launched to identify the driver of the unknown vehicle.

The Investigation

The Basti police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case against the driver of the unknown vehicle. The police have also collected CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible for the accident.

The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help them identify the driver of the unknown vehicle. They have assured that strict action will be taken against the driver responsible for the accident.

The Reaction

The incident has shocked the local community, and many have expressed their condolences to Verma’s family. The local political parties have also condemned the incident and have demanded that the police take swift action against the driver responsible for the accident.

The incident has also raised concerns about road safety in the city. Many have pointed out that accidents like these are becoming increasingly common in the city and have urged the authorities to take steps to improve road safety.

The Way Forward

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better road infrastructure and safety measures in the city. The authorities must take steps to improve road safety by implementing stricter traffic laws and regulations.

The public must also play their part in ensuring road safety by following traffic rules and regulations. They must also report any incidents of reckless driving or road violations to the authorities.

In conclusion, the death of Poonam Verma is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better road safety in the city. The authorities and the public must work together to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

News Source : Cassandra

Source Link :Basti News:Case registered in death of councilor candidate in accident – Case Registered In Death Of Councilor Candidate In Accident/