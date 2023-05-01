Death – Obituary News : “Craig Chamberlin: Bio, Career, Family, and Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Craig Chamberlin? What was his age, bio, career, and family? What was the cause of his death?

Craig Chamberlin, Former Deputy of Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Passes Away

The law enforcement community is in mourning after the unexpected passing of former deputy Craig Chamberlin. Chamberlin, who had also run for sheriff, died on April 30, 2023, at the age of 52.

Announcement of Chamberlin’s Passing

The news of Chamberlin’s passing was shared on his family’s GoFundMe page, which was set up to raise money for his funeral expenses. In the announcement, his daughters Courtney, Makenzie, and Carlee expressed their shock and sadness over their father’s sudden death.

“With a heavy heart we are announcing the passing of our father, our best friend, our super hero, Craig Chamberlin on the evening of April 30th, 2023. It was unforeseeable and we as a family are still in shock. Us three daughters are left with the responsibilities of taking care of his funeral and we are hoping to be able to celebrate him and honor his life with a proper burial. He was known and loved by so many and this is just as devastating and shocking to you all as it is to us. Thank you for all the love and support, we need it.” Source: GoFundMe

The family has not yet announced the details of Chamberlin’s funeral arrangements.

Craig Chamberlin’s Cause of Death

As of now, the cause of Chamberlin’s death has not been disclosed. The public will be updated once the family shares more information.

The Life of Craig Chamberlin

Craig Chamberlin was born and raised in Spokane Valley. He graduated from University High School in 1988 and received a football scholarship to the University of Puget Sound, where he earned his BA in Economics.

Chamberlin began his law enforcement career a few years later when he joined the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. He later transferred to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, where he was known for actively engaging with the public and hosting “Ask Deputy Craig” segments on the news.

In February of 2022, Chamberlin announced his intention to run for sheriff. However, he withdrew from the race after facing criticism and being fired by former sheriff Ozzie Knezovich due to an investigation into his behavior. Chamberlin maintained that his firing was politically motivated.

After 25 years of service as a deputy, Chamberlin decided to pursue a different career path and joined SERVPRO of Spokane County, a company that specializes in repairing damage caused by fire, water, and mold.

Craig Chamberlin will be remembered as a dedicated law enforcement officer who worked hard to serve his community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.