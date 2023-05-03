Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, I cannot rewrite the title as I do not know what the original title is. Please provide me with the original title so I can help you.

Painful death of CRPF jawan in road accident

Introduction

The Garhwa district of Jharkhand has been witnessing a surge in road accidents leading to the loss of many lives. In yet another unfortunate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan lost his life in a road accident while he was on leave visiting his hometown.

The Incident

The deceased jawan was posted in the 25th Battalion in Jammu and was serving as a GD constable. According to sources, he was on leave and had come to his village in Garhwa district to attend his brother’s wedding. The incident took place when he was returning from the wedding ceremony.

The Aftermath

The news of the jawan’s untimely demise has left his family and the entire village in a state of shock and grief. The deceased jawan hailed from Sodhli village in Garhwa district and was highly respected in the village for his service to the nation. His death has left a void that cannot be filled.

The Road Accident Crisis

The Garhwa district has been grappling with a rising number of road accidents, leading to the loss of many lives. The authorities need to take strict measures to address this issue and ensure that the roads are made safe for commuters. It is essential to educate people about road safety and enforce traffic rules to prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The death of the CRPF jawan is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces. It is a tragedy that his life was cut short due to a road accident. The authorities need to take swift action to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The country owes a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who serve in the armed forces and put their lives on the line to ensure our safety.

News Source : BNA News

Source Link :Painful death of CRPF jawan in road accident/