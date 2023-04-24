Death – Obituary News : “Cruise Passenger Found Dead in Ship’s Cooler”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heading level 1: Widow Sues Cruise Liner over Improper Handling of Husband’s Body

A widow, Marylin Jones, has filed a lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises after claiming that her husband’s body was mishandled following his death while onboard the Celebrity Equinox ship in August 2020.

Heading level 2: What Happened?

Mrs Jones alleged that her husband’s body was removed from the ship’s morgue and stored in a drinks cooler at the wrong temperature, causing it to decompose. According to reports, the cruise liner offered Mrs Jones the option to take her husband’s body off the ship when it docked in Puerto Rico or keep it in the ship’s morgue until it returned to Fort Lauderdale. She claims that she was “encouraged” to keep the body onboard.

Heading level 2: Negligence Allegations

However, before the ship arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Mr Jones’ body was moved from the morgue to a drinks cooler on a separate floor where the temperature was not adequate for storing a dead body. It was later discovered that an intubation tube was left in Mr Jones’ throat and his body had decomposed inside a body bag. Mrs Jones accused the company of being “extremely indifferent” to Mr Jones’ passing, dignity, and the loss his family, friends, and community felt. She argued that the cruise liner was responsible for exercising reasonable care towards Mr Jones as a passenger on their ship.

Heading level 2: Legal Action

The lawsuit seeks compensation for emotional distress, negligence, fraud, breach of contract, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Celebrity Cruises, which is required to have a morgue on its ships, has not yet commented on the matter.

Heading level 1: Conclusion

The mishandling of Mr Jones’ body has resulted in a lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises, with his widow alleging negligence and a lack of care towards her husband’s remains. The incident highlights the importance of proper procedures and care in handling deceased passengers onboard cruise liners.