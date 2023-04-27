Death – Obituary News : Daily Mail Withdraws Article on BTS Jimin Doppelganger’s Plastic Surgery Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hoax Allegedly Involving BTS Jimin Lookalike: Daily Mail Deletes Article on Canadian Actor’s Death Following 12 Plastic Surgeries.

Title: Reports of Canadian Actor’s Death in South Korea Due to Plastic Surgery Complications Proven to be a Hoax

Introduction:

Two days ago, news broke out about the alleged death of a Canadian actor who underwent 12 plastic surgeries to resemble BTS’s Jimin in a hospital in South Korea. However, it was later discovered that the news was a hoax, and there was no confirmation on the passing of a Canadian actor in South Korea. Nevertheless, the news spread like wildfire, with various media outlets in Korea and globally reporting on it.

The Alleged Canadian Actor:

It is even unclear if an individual named Saint Von Colucci does really exist. Furthermore, his alleged publicist, Eric Blake, is nowhere to be found on social media or the web. There is no trace of Saint Von Colucci, who allegedly was active since 2019, except in an English article stating that he will be debuting in the K-pop industry with the album ‘T1K T0K H1GH SCH00L.’ But ‘T1K T0K H1GH SCH00L’ is not an album found on any of the South Korean music streaming sites such as Genie or Melon.

Verification of the Facts:

Additionally, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Violent Crime Investigation Unit reported that such a case had not been reported yet and that no related death incidents were confirmed. The Canadian Embassy in Korea is currently working to verify the facts. The embassy stated, “Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in South Korea and is working to confirm the information. No further information is available at this time.”

Implications of AI-Generated Hoaxes:

One journalist speculates that the source that led to Daily Mail’s article is actually the work of AI with AI-generated images and AI-generated content. Raphael Rashid stated, “We have now entered the era of fake news generated by AI. It’s real, and the implications are serious, especially for journalists. Think about it: if anyone can create news stories that are convincing and images that are believable all with just a few clicks and fool everyone in the process, how can we trust what we see and read online? How can we separate truth from fiction, especially when the fake content generated is so sophisticated?” As people become increasingly exposed to potential AI-generated hoaxes, they may lose trust in credible sources of information, making it more difficult to discern between fact and fiction.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the news of the alleged death of a Canadian actor in South Korea due to plastic surgery complications turned out to be a hoax. It highlights the need for people to be vigilant in verifying information they come across online, especially in this era of AI-generated hoaxes. As more people become aware of the potential for fake news to spread, it becomes increasingly important to rely on credible sources of information and to be cautious about what we believe.