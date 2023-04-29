Death – Obituary News : Dale Kennon, Employee of Lake Collision Repair, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dale Kennon, an employee of Lake Collision Repair LLC, has passed away. His obituary has been noted.

Dale Kennon: Remembering a Dear Friend and Colleague

Sad News

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Dale Kennon’s passing. He was a dear friend and colleague to many of us. His loss is deeply felt, and we want to make sure that everyone knows about it.

A Wonderful Friend and Human Being

Dale was more than just a colleague; he was a fantastic friend and an amazing human being. He managed the store with excellence and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a contagious smile, a warm heart, and a great sense of humor. We will miss him immensely.

A Personal Loss

Each of us will experience Dale’s loss in our own unique way. He touched so many lives and made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. We ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Celebrating Dale’s Life

We have decided to come together and celebrate Dale’s life. It is an opportunity for us to say our final farewells and honor his memory. We invite you to join us in this celebration and remember the good times we shared with him.

Remembering Dale’s Family and Friends

As we gather together, let us remember Dale’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. They are going through a difficult time, and we want to support them in any way we can. Let us come together and show them our love and appreciation for Dale.

In Loving Memory

Dale may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the impact he made on our lives. Rest in peace, dear friend.