Death – Obituary News : “Dale Meeks: Death, Age, Net Worth, Relationships & Career”

Actor Dale Meeks, known for his roles in popular British TV shows such as Emmerdale and Byker Grove, has passed away at the age of 47. Meeks played the character of Simon Meredith on the popular ITV soap between 2003 and 2006. Meeks had been a recognizable face on both stage and screen for decades, and in addition to his television roles, he was also a successful singer. He won ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes Celebrity Special with Emmerdale co-actor Mark Charnock as the Blues Brothers.

Meeks was born on November 16, 1975, in South Shields, United Kingdom, and had an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to All Famous Birthday. The cause of his death has not been confirmed. Meeks was single, and there is no information about his past relationships.

Apart from his television work, Meeks was also an accomplished stage actor. He appeared in productions including The Producers at The Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester, and A Christmas Carol at the West Yorkshire Playhouse. He portrayed Amos Hart in the UK tour of the hit show Chicago and also appeared in the West End production of Love Never Dies.

Following Meeks’ death, a family member shared the news on Facebook, expressing their sadness and saying that Meeks was the best friend anyone could have wished for. They also thanked everyone for their support during the difficult time.

Meeks’ death has come as a shock to his fans and colleagues in the industry, who have paid tribute to his talent and kindness. His legacy will be remembered through his memorable performances in some of the UK’s most popular television shows and his contributions to the world of theater.

