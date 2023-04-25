Death – Obituary News : Dale Meeks: Death, Twitter & Wife Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dale Meeks: Remembering the Life and Career of a Beloved English Actor

Introduction

Dale Meeks, born on November 16, 1975, was an English actor who had a passion for acting from a young age. He worked his way up to become one of the most sought-after performers in theatre and television. In this article, we will delve into his bio, physical stats, educational qualifications, family, marital status, net worth, social media accounts, and news surrounding his sad demise.

Dale Meeks Bio

Dale Meeks was born on May 6, 1974, in South Shield, England, UK. He passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 47. He was a renowned actor who appeared in both theatre and television. His profession was acting, and he was a British national with no known religion.

Physical Stats

Dale Meeks stood at 5 feet 10 inches and weighed 80 kilograms. He had brown eyes and brown hair, and we have no information regarding his shoe size.

Educational Qualifications

We don’t have any information regarding Dale Meeks’ educational background.

Family

Dale Meeks was a private person, and he didn’t often speak about his family. We do know that his father and mother’s names are unknown, and he had a brother named Philip Meeks. We are also unaware of the number and names of his children or if he had any.

Marital Status

Dale Meeks was married to Sarah Meeks, and they kept the date of their wedding private. There is no information known about any affairs he may have had.

Net Worth

Dale Meeks’ net worth in dollars was 6.2 million, but his salary is unknown.

Social Media Accounts

We couldn’t find any social media accounts for Dale Meeks, but we do know that he had a Twitter account that he used to tweet about his role in the ITV miniseries The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

News Surrounding His Demise

On April 23, 2023, a family member confirmed Dale Meeks’ death. The Emmerdale family paid homage to him in a touching post on social media. Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly also paid tribute to Dale on Twitter. Dale had previously played the gang boss of a rival youth club on the CBBC programme Byker Grove and appeared as Simon Meredith in the ITV serial opera Emmerdale. He most recently played Rory Sutcliffe, Moat’s companion, in the ITV drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat. Dale will be remembered as a kind, sweet, and incredibly brilliant actor who made a lasting impression on those who knew and loved him.

Conclusion

The passing of Dale Meeks was a tragic loss for the entertainment industry, his family, and his fans. He will be remembered for his incredible acting talent and for the joy he brought to those who knew him. May he rest in peace.