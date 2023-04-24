Death – Obituary News : Dancehall Star Rudebwoy Ranking Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Dancehall musician, Rudebwoy Ranking, has passed away just 15 minutes prior to his death.

Sad News: Dancehall Artiste Rudebwoy Ranking Passes Away

It is with deep regret and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dancehall Artiste Rudebwoy Ranking. The Ghanaian artiste passed away just 15 minutes before he could receive any medical attention.

Early Life and Career

Born as Frank Whyte, Rudebwoy Ranking was a Ghanaian dancehall artiste who had made a name for himself in the music industry. He had released a number of hit songs that had been well-received by his fans in Ghana and beyond.

Rudebwoy Ranking began his music career in 2013, and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most sought-after dancehall artistes in Ghana. He was known for his energetic performances and catchy lyrics.

His Achievements and Impact on the Music Industry

Rudebwoy Ranking’s impact on the music industry was significant. He was considered a pioneer of the Ghanaian dancehall scene, and had helped to shape the genre into what it is today.

Throughout his career, he won several awards and accolades for his music. He was nominated for the Best Dancehall artiste at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2016 and 2017, and won the 4Syte TV Music Video Awards in 2017.

Rudebwoy Ranking was also known for his philanthropic work. He used his platform to raise awareness about social issues and worked with various organizations to help those in need.

Cause of Death

The cause of Rudebwoy Ranking’s death is not yet known. However, it has been reported that he had been feeling unwell a few days before his passing.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Rudebwoy Ranking’s passing has left his fans and fellow artistes devastated. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from all over the world.

Fellow Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale took to social media to express his grief, saying, “Rest in Paradise Rudebwoy Ranking… our industry has lost a soldier”. Other artistes such as Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini also shared their condolences and paid tribute to the late dancehall artiste.

Final Thoughts

Rudebwoy Ranking’s passing is a great loss to the music industry and to Ghana as a whole. He will be deeply missed by his fans, friends, family and the entire Ghanaian music industry.

May his soul rest in peace.

Sad News: Dancehall Artiste Rudebwoy Ranking Passes Away

Early Life and Career

His Achievements and Impact on the Music Industry

Cause of Death

Tributes and Condolences

Final Thoughts