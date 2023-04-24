Death – Obituary News : “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman passes away at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78 After Battle With Bone Cancer

Len Goodman, the beloved judge and professional ballroom dancer, has passed away peacefully at the age of 78 after a long battle with bone cancer. His agent, Jackie Gill, released a statement on Monday confirming his death and called him “a much loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Goodman was survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, and his son, James who is 42 years old. He first appeared as a judge on British dance show “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years, starting from the show’s inception in 2004. He began judging “Dancing With the Stars” when the show first aired in 2005 and stayed on until his retirement in November 2022. During the retirement announcement, Goodman wrote, “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my children and family.”

Goodman’s Legacy

Goodman’s passing has saddened people all over the world who love him as a judge and saw him as an important figure in the dance industry. Goodman’s expertise on ballroom and Latin dance has been widely celebrated, and his critiques on “Dancing With the Stars” were always witty and honest. Besides being a judge, Goodman was a prolific dancer himself and eventually owned a successful dance school. He inspired many people to pursue their passion for dance while also entertaining them with his witty remarks.

Many former “DWTS” professionals have expressed their grief over Goodman’s passing. Emma Slater, a dancer on the show, shared her mixed feelings over his transition, saying, “It caught me off guard. I didn’t expect to feel as emotional as I did.” Gleb Savchenko, another dance professional, called the news “heartbreaking” and referred to Goodman’s absence as a “missing piece.”

Final Thoughts

Len Goodman’s death is a loss to the entire dance community. He was an incredibly influential figure who left behind a legacy of dance and entertainment that will be remembered for years to come. He will always be missed, and his presence on “Dancing With the Stars” will never be forgotten.