Death – Obituary News : Danny Fitzsimmons Death Notice – Limit 60 characters

Danny Fitzsimmons Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Father, Grandfather, and Husband

Danny Fitzsimmons, a resident of Malahide and Belfast, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2022. As we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life and legacy that made an incredible impact on his loved ones.

A devoted father to Daniel and Ashling, Danny was also a grandfather figure to Zak, Mia, and Zoe. He was characterized as a thoughtful and caring father-in-law to Barry and Caroline and a loving son-in-law to Connie.

Danny enjoyed being a grandfather and dedicated much of his time and affection to his four grandchildren – Zak, Mia, Zoe, and Aoife. He also loved spending time with his newest addition to the family, Cillian. Throughout his marriage, Danny was a loyal and devoted husband to Mary, who he cherished deeply.

O’Neill’s Funeral Home cordially invites you to pay your respects to Danny in the O’Neill’s Chapel of Rest on Thursday, April 21, between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. The funeral home encourages all friends and family to join them in saying goodbye to Danny.

Danny’s family requests that he be remembered in a peaceful and positive manner, free from any pain or suffering. The cremated remains will be returned to Danny’s home in Malahide on Thursday between 7 and 9 p.m.

The family’s residence will remain open to the public throughout the wake, allowing everyone to pay their respects to Danny at their own pace and convenience. At 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, Danny’s cremated ashes will be brought from his family’s home to St. Sylvester’s Church in Malahide, where the Requiem service will commence at 11:30 a.m.

Family members will attend the Requiem service to honor and celebrate Danny’s life. Following the service at St. Sylvester’s Church, a memorial service will be held in Danny’s name. The burial will take place in Donabate Cemetery, where Danny will rest in peace.

In conclusion, we honor the life of Danny Fitzsimmons, a cherished son, father, grandfather, husband, and friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be forever remembered.