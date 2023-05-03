Death – Obituary News : Darien HS First Suicide Prevention Walk – Join Now!

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Darien High School Hosts Inaugural Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk

Background

Last spring, Darien High School lost two students to suicide. A year later, the school hosted their first Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk. Students partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to organize the event, which was billed as one of the largest in the country. Despite uncertain weather, over 470 volunteers and attendees walked the mile-long loop through the trails behind the high school in solidarity.

Fundraising

The initial fundraising goal was $5,000, but by the start of the walk, more than $30,000 had been raised for the cause and counting. Darien’s walk was the largest in the state and within the top 10 in the nation out of nearly 200 campus walks being held across the country this year.

Student Involvement

Students were the driving force behind the walk’s success. They created a social media campaign to promote the event, posted flyers in business windows, and wrote speeches to read during the opening ceremony. The student committee poured weeks of effort into making it happen, and their hard work paid off. They also set up booths for local organizations and groups, including Kids in Crisis, Laurel House, YMCA, and Wave Strong, the largest team fundraiser of the day.

Breaking Down Stigmas

Parents and community members attended the walk to break down stigmas around mental health. Darien sports teams participated in the spring Wave Strong Week to raise money for mental health awareness. Senior Kate Avitabile said it was important for high schools to have difficult conversations around mental health. As part of the event, those walking wore beaded necklaces symbolizing the reasons they walk—for lost friends and family, for a personal struggle, or to show support for suicide prevention.

Hopeful Future

Assistant principal Kate Dimoulas said she felt hopeful after the walk and grateful everything came together in the end, complete with a minor miracle from nature. “The world works in mysterious ways sometimes for us and allows for beautiful things to happen when we need beauty to be here,” she said. “When we look for the light, it’s always there. That’s what they did together today, and I’m really glad that I got to be a part of it. I’m very proud and grateful.”

Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

