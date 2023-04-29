Death – Obituary News : “Dave and Julian’s Mysterious Death: What Happened?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How did Dave and Julian, both aged 210, pass away and what were the circumstances surrounding their deaths?

Dave and Julian Death: Lance Stewart Mourns the Loss of His Brother-in-Law and Nephew

Lance Stewart, a popular YouTuber known for his prank videos, vlogs, and webcomics, recently shared the heartbreaking news of his sister’s husband and son’s passing. Dave Robert Irwin and Julian were hospitalized on April 15, 2023, but sadly, Julian did not survive. A few days later, on April 18, Dave passed away from a heart attack.

How Did Dave and Julian Die?

According to Lance Stewart’s sister, Sabrina Nicole’s husband, Dave, and their son, Julian, were hospitalized on April 15. Julian, who had Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, passed away, and three days later, Dave suffered a heart attack.

Lance Stewart’s Tribute to Dave and Julian

In a video, Lance Stewart shared his grief over the loss of his brother-in-law and nephew. He mentioned that he had recorded the video several times and struggled with discussing mortality. Lance expressed his sympathy for his sister and her family and shared the love that Dave and Sabrina had for their son.

The Impact of Dave and Julian’s Passing

The deaths of Dave and Julian left their loved ones and community in shock. The loss cannot be replaced, but their memory will always be cherished. A GoFundMe page was set up to support Sabrina and her family during this difficult time, and many online users have expressed their condolences.

Condolences to the Irwin and Stewart Families

We extend our deepest sympathies to Sabrina, Lance, and their families during this challenging time. Dave and Julian’s influence on their friends, family, and neighbors was reflected in the outpouring of support and donations from around the world.