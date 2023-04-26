Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Autopsy Reveals His Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The autopsy of Dave Hollis, former Disney executive and author, has revealed the cause of his death.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Death Ruled an Accident due to Mixed Drug Use

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of former Disney executive Dave Hollis as accidental. The report reveals that Hollis died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl”, leading to acute cardiovascular disease, including hypertension and atherosclerosis, which can result in heart attacks or strokes. As per the autopsy report, Hollis had a history of hypertension, depression, illicit drug use, and alcohol abuse. Hollis was found dead on February 26th at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas. He was last seen the night before, leading his family to seek an autopsy as he did not have a long medical history.

The report indicates that high levels of ethanol and fentanyl suppress the body’s heart rate and breathing, ultimately leading to death. Cocaine also has the potential to cause an unexpected death. Hollis’ struggle with addiction and mental health issues is well-known. Fentanyl, in particular, is currently at the center of congressional debate as it is the leading cause of death in Americans aged 18 to 45. According to recent data, over 70,000 people died across the country from a fentanyl overdose in 2021. Hollis’ death serves as another example of the opioid epidemic’s reach and damaging impact on different communities.

Hollis had been the president of Disney’s worldwide distribution for nearly seven years before leaving to help his former wife with her media empire. He wrote multiple books, including “Get Out of Your Own Way,” “Built with Courage,” and a children’s book titled “Here’s to Your Dreams.” During his tenure at Disney, Hollis oversaw the release of blockbusters like “Black Panther” and films in the Star Wars franchise. After his passing in February, his ex-wife Rachel Hollis, with whom he shared four children, wrote on Instagram that the family was “devastated.”

Dave Hollis’ tragic death is a reminder of the importance of seeking help for addiction and mental health issues. It also highlights the need for better access to resources and support for those affected by substance abuse and the opioid epidemic. Let us all learn and grow from this tragedy and do what we can to prevent more lives from being lost to addiction.