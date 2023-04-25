Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis: Career, Personal Life & Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Hollis was an American businessman who worked for the Walt Disney Company for over 17 years. He was the CEO of the Hollis Company, a personal development brand, and a popular motivational speaker.

Hollis passed away on March 26, 2021, but no official cause of death has been released.

Dave Hollis worked at Disney from 1999 to 2016, where he held various executive positions including Senior Vice President of Theatrical Distribution.

Hollis was very open about his past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction and used his platform to inspire others to overcome their own challenges.

At the time of his passing, Hollis had an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Hollis was married to Rachel Hollis, a bestselling author and motivational speaker, and they had four children together.

Hollis was active on social media, particularly on Twitter where he had a large following of fans and supporters.

Dave Hollis: A Life Dedicated to Inspiring Others

Bio

Dave Hollis is a beloved American author, speaker, podcast host, and former CEO of The Walt Disney Company who dedicated his life to inspiring and motivating people to reach their objectives. He was born on February 14, 1975, in Austin, Texas, and passed away on February 11, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Education and Family

Although details about Dave Hollis’s education are not readily available, it is known that he graduated from college. He was the son of David and Patty Hollis and had four children with his ex-wife Rachel Hollis: Noah, Jackson, Ford, and Sawyer.

Marital Status and Net Worth

Dave Hollis was married to Rachel Hollis, a fellow author and motivational speaker. Together, they wrote books and created podcasts that inspired countless individuals around the globe. Dave Hollis had an estimated net worth of $5 million, a testament to his success as an entrepreneur.

Career Highlights

Under Dave Hollis’s leadership, The Walt Disney Company flourished, and he became known for his approachable and warm personality. In 2018, he resigned from Disney, and since then, he served as CEO of Chic Media, a Texas-based production firm that his then-wife Rachel Hollis started.

Dave Hollis was also an accomplished author and self-help guru, with two best-selling titles to his name: “Get Out of Your Own Way,” “Built Through Courage,” and “Rise Together.” Additionally, he had his podcast called “Rise Together” and wrote a children’s book titled “Here’s to Your Dreams! A Teatime with Noah.”

In addition, Dave Hollis established the Dave Hollis Giving Fund, a charitable organization that aims to help homeless teenagers and children in foster care.

Legacy and Impact

Dave Hollis’s passing has been a significant loss for the self-help and motivational speaking community, but his books, podcasts, and other works will continue to inspire and guide individuals for years to come. He dedicated his career to helping people reach their fullest potential and discover their true purpose in life, making him a beloved figure in the industry. His legacy will live on through the many people he touched and inspired during his remarkable career.