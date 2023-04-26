Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death at Age 47 Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind the death of Dave Hollis, a former executive at Disney who passed away at the age of 47, has been revealed.

Former Disney Executive Died from Toxic Effects of Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive, passed away on February 12, 2021, from the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office declared his death accidental due to the combination of drugs found in his system.

The autopsy also noted that atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and Hollis’ history of depression, drug, and alcohol use were contributing factors. Hollis, who was 47 years old, left Disney in 2018 to help his ex-wife, Rachel Hollis, run her podcast and lifestyle empire.

Hollis had worked at Disney for 17 years and led the company’s theatrical distribution operation from 2011 to 2018. He was instrumental in the success of many of Marvel’s “Avengers” films, “Black Panther,” and the relaunch of the “Star Wars” series.

Following their divorce after 16 years of marriage, Hollis became the CEO of his ex-wife’s company. Rachel Hollis spoke about managing her grief with their four children in a podcast episode that aired on February 27.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Rachel remains optimistic about the future, stating, “We’re very strong, we’re very close, we’re a very tight group. And it’s gonna take some time but we are going to be ok.”

