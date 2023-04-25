Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Decoded

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cause of death of former Disney Executive Dave Hollis has been disclosed.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after the tragic death of former Disney Executive Dave Hollis, the cause of his death has been revealed. Hollis was found unconscious in his Hays County, Texas home and was only 47-years-old. The autopsy report issued by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office indicates that Hollis had “lethal amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in his system when he died.”

History of Drug and Alcohol Abuse

The autopsy report further reveals that Hollis had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, depression, high blood pressure, hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and “moderate to severe atherosclerosis in his heart.” The coroner added that Hollis had an enlarged heart and calcium buildup in the aorta. His lungs were also filled with fluid, and the brain was swollen. It was found that Hollis had an “underlying natural disease of the heart that would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine.” As a result, his death has been categorized as accidental.

Hollis’ Ex-Wife Has Yet to Make a Statement

Hollis’ ex-wife Rachel Hollis has yet to make a statement following the release of the autopsy report. The couple was married for 16 years and share four children together. When Hollis passed away in February, Rachel wrote, “We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable.”

Rachel Reflects on Her Ex-Husband’s Passing

In March, Rachel recorded a podcast episode where she spoke about her feelings regarding her ex-husband’s death. Rachel explained that her “children’s father isn’t content for other people,” calling Dave’s death “traumatic, awful, and just devastating.” She continued, revealing that they “still honestly don’t know what happened. I found out after the fact that he had gone to the hospital a couple of times because he was having heart problems. Whatever he died from, we’re still in the same space, which is just deep grief.”

Rachel then shared a brief update on how her children are handling the death of their father. “The kids are doing as well as they can. But that’s, you know, it’s like in these times people are like ‘How are you?’ and you’re just like ‘I’m fu***ng horrible, it’s not okay,’” she continued, adding that all four kids had different relationships with their father, but are doing as well as she could’ve hoped for.

Mamas Uncut

