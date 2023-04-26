Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ cause of death disclosed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Disney executive Dave Hollis has been disclosed.

Former Disney Executive and Ex-Husband of Self-Help Author Rachel Hollis, Dave Hollis Died of an Accidental Overdose in March 2021

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive and the ex-husband of self-help author Rachel Hollis, died of an accidental drug overdose in March 2021. The details of his death have been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

Dave Hollis was a successful executive at Disney, where he worked for 17 years. He held various high-level positions, including Senior Vice President of Distribution and Sales at Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and President of Theatrical Distribution. In 2018, he left Disney to join his wife Rachel in running their media personal development company, The Hollis Company.

On March 3, 2021, Dave Hollis was found unresponsive in his home in Austin, Texas. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. His cause of death was not immediately known, but his family released a statement shortly after his death, confirming that he had died of an accidental overdose.

The coroner’s report revealed that Dave Hollis died from “acute intoxication due to fentanyl, fluoxetine, and ethanol.” Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that is often mixed with other drugs, while fluoxetine is a medication used to treat depression and anxiety.

Following his death, Rachel Hollis posted a tribute to her ex-husband on social media, saying that she was “heartbroken beyond words” and that Dave had been an “incredible father, friend, and partner.”

The Hollis Company, which the couple founded together, also released a statement, saying that they were “deeply saddened” by Dave’s death and that they would continue to carry on his legacy.

Since his death, Rachel Hollis has been open about her grief and the challenges of navigating life as a single mother. She has also been an advocate for mental health and has spoken about the importance of seeking help when struggling with addiction or other mental health issues.

The death of Dave Hollis is a tragic reminder of the dangers of addiction and the importance of seeking help when struggling with substance abuse. Anyone who is struggling with addiction or mental health issues should seek help immediately.

In conclusion, it’s important to remember Dave Hollis as an accomplished executive, devoted father, and husband who left behind a legacy of kindness, devotion, and strength. His death has left a mark on all who knew him, and he will be remembered for the incredible impact he had on the world.