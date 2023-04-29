Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Dave Hollis, the ex-husband of Rachel Hollis, has been revealed?

Ex-Disney Dissemination Chief, Dave Hollis, Passed Away from an Unintentional Overdose of Cocaine, Fentanyl, and Alcohol

The sudden death of Dave Hollis, the ex-husband of self-improvement author Rachel Hollis, left many stunned and saddened. On February 12, 2023, the 47-year-old was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, and a post-mortem examination conducted by the Travis Area Clinical Analyst’s Office revealed that he had consumed lethal amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol.

While the exact cause of death has not been completely confirmed in the post-mortem report, it is believed to be an unintentional overdose. Hollis had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, depression, and hypertension, as well as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The latter refers to a group of heart conditions caused by high blood pressure, which can lead to damage to the heart muscle and blood vessels, and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, on the other hand, is caused by the buildup of plaque within the arteries, which can narrow and harden the blood vessels and make it more difficult for blood to flow through them. Hypertension can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis by damaging the walls of the blood vessels and making them more susceptible to plaque buildup.

Hollis was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, credited with the successful relaunch of major franchises such as Star Wars and Avengers during his time as the ex-Disney Dissemination Chief. He was also the author of the best-selling book Escape Your Own Way: A Cynic’s Guide to Growth and Happiness and co-hosted the popular podcast Rise with his wife Rachel Hollis.

The tragic loss of Dave Hollis has left many with unanswered questions and a sense of mourning. His passing serves as a reminder of the dangers of addiction and the importance of seeking help and support.