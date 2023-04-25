Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed After 2 Months

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Disney executive and ex-husband of author Rachel Hollis, Dave Hollis, passed away at the age of 47 in February. Recently, his cause of death has been confirmed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas. The autopsy report stated that Hollis died due to “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl,” which resulted in high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The medical examiner also confirmed that Hollis had a history of high blood pressure, depression, alcohol and drug abuse, and a “dilated and enlarged heart.” The report suggested that Hollis’s underlying natural heart disease would have been predisposed to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine, and ruled his death an accident. Following his death, Hollis’s family requested prayers from well-wishers and expressed their deep grief. Hollis is survived by his four children. He was a writer of self-help books that included “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment” and “Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For,” and wrote a children’s book in 2022 titled “Here’s to Your Dreams!: A Teatime with Noah Book”.