Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed at 47

The reason for the death of Dave Hollis, a former executive at Disney who passed away at the age of 47, has been disclosed.

Former Disney Exec Dave Hollis Passes Away Due to Drug Overdose

Former Disney executive Dave Hollis passed away on February 12, 2021, at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas. An autopsy report revealed that the 47-year-old died from “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.” Hollis had a history of depression, alcohol, and drug use, and contributing factors to his death also included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure.

Hollis worked for Disney for 17 years, leading the theatrical distribution operation from 2011 to 2018. During his time at the company, he helped manage the distribution of popular films such as “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” and the relaunch of the “Star Wars” franchise. In 2018, he left the company to assist his ex-wife Rachel Hollis, who wrote the best-selling book, “Girl, Wash Your Face,” in running her podcast and lifestyle business.

Rachel Hollis posted a podcast episode on February 27, where she shared her experience of managing grief with their four children. She expressed that her family is feeling sad, angry, and confused, but they are strong, close, and will be okay eventually.

After their divorce, Dave became the CEO of Rachel’s company. He also posted on Instagram in 2021, saying that he is on “#teamrachel,” and that he will continue to support and raise their children together.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office declared Dave Hollis’s death as accidental. It is a tragedy that highlights the dangers of substance abuse and serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help and treatment for addiction.

In conclusion, Dave Hollis’s sudden passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and colleagues. Despite his accomplishments, he was facing challenges in his personal life that ultimately led to his untimely death. We should use this as an opportunity to reflect on the impact of addiction and mental health issues and to make a conscious effort to prioritize our physical and mental wellbeing.