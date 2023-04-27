Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed at Age 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind Dave Hollis’ death has been disclosed. Hollis, a former executive at Disney, passed away at the age of 47.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Suspected of Dying Due to Drug Overdose

An autopsy report has revealed that former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, died from the “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl,” according to NBC News. The 47-year-old passed away on February 12 at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office has declared the death accidental. However, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were also noted as contributing factors in his death.

Hollis was well respected in the entertainment industry, having held executive positions at Walt Disney Studios and DreamWorks Animation. He left Disney in 2019 to start his own venture, The Hollis Company, which specialized in motivational seminars, books, and podcasts.

Unfortunately, Hollis’s death serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug use, particularly the use of fentanyl, which is 50-100 times more potent than morphine. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is often mixed with other drugs such as heroin or cocaine, leading to an increased risk of overdose.

The ongoing opioid epidemic has led to an increase in drug-related deaths in the United States. In 2019, there were an estimated 72,000 drug overdose deaths nationwide, with the majority involving opioids. In Texas alone, there were 3,088 drug overdose deaths in 2019, with synthetic opioids such as fentanyl being a leading cause, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The tragic loss of Hollis underscores the importance of raising awareness about drug abuse and addiction. It is crucial for individuals to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling with addiction. Access to treatment and support is crucial for combating the opioid epidemic and reducing the number of drug-related deaths.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for confidential support and treatment referrals.

In summary, the autopsy report has revealed that Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive, died from the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl, with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure as contributing factors. His death serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of drug abuse and addiction, particularly the use of fentanyl, which has been a leading cause of the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States. It is crucial to raise awareness about addiction and to provide individuals with access to treatment and support to reduce the number of drug-related deaths.