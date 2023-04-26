Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ cause of death revealed in autopsy report

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The autopsy on former Disney executive and author Dave Hollis has revealed the cause of his death.

Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Confirmed to Be Substance Overdose

It has been confirmed that the former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, who passed away on February 11, 2021, died of substance overdose. Hollis’ cause of death was recently released, revealing that he died of “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.”

Hollis, who was 47 at the time of his death, was the former head of distribution at Disney, where he worked for 17 years. He left the company in 2019 to join his wife, Rachel Hollis, in their personal development company, The Hollis Company. The couple, who were married for 18 years, announced their separation in June 2020.

The news of Hollis’ death shocked many in the personal development and self-help community, as well as those who knew him personally. His wife, Rachel Hollis, shared the news on Instagram, saying that “he was my person, my partner in every way.” She also spoke about their journey and the challenges they faced in their marriage, including Dave’s battle with addiction.

It’s not uncommon for those in the public eye to struggle with substance abuse, and Hollis’ death has shed light on the issue once again. Addiction is a complex and multifaceted problem that affects millions of people around the world, and while there is no one-size-fits-all solution, there are resources available to those who need help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a great place to start. SAMHSA offers a National Helpline that provides free and confidential treatment referral and information in both English and Spanish. Their number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

It is important to remember that addiction is a disease and that those who are suffering need compassion and support. We must continue to work towards creating a culture that supports those struggling with addiction and provides them with the resources and help they need to overcome this devastating disease.

In conclusion, the news of Dave Hollis’ cause of death has once again highlighted the issue of substance abuse and the importance of providing support and resources to those who need it. Let us honor his memory by working towards a brighter future for those struggling with addiction.