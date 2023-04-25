Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ cause of death revealed in autopsy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The autopsy results of Dave Hollis, a former executive of Disney and a writer, have revealed the cause of his death.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Death Ruled as Accidental Drug Overdose

An autopsy report reveals that Dave Hollis, former President of Theatrical Distribution at Disney, died of an accidental drug overdose. A mixture of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl was found in his bloodstream.

The sudden demise of 50-year-old Hollis, husband of bestselling author Rachel Hollis, shocked the entertainment industry, where he was known for leading the box office release of smash-hit movies including “Frozen”, “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The report confirmed that Hollis’ death was not intentional, but the fatal combination of drugs led to his untimely demise. Fentanyl alone is known to be approximately 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is responsible for thousands of deaths in the United States each year. The combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol poses an even greater risk.

The Hollis family has released a statement thanking everyone for their support and remembering Dave’s life and legacy. They also expressed the need to raise awareness about the scourge of drug addiction and the dangers of substance abuse.

The statement read, “Over the past few weeks, we have received an outpouring of love and support. We will miss Dave every day. Our hope is that his story will be a reminder to everyone that addiction is a disease and this pandemic has only added to the tremendous strain on those who struggle with substance abuse. It is time that we, as a society, take a closer look at how we address and treat addiction, so that others may not have to suffer the same fate as Dave.”

Dave Hollis’ death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of drug use and the importance of seeking help for addiction. The widespread problem of addiction has been greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to increased stress levels and isolation.

The Hollis family has requested that anyone struggling with addiction or in need of help contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Dave Hollis leaves behind a loving family and a legacy that will be remembered by many in the entertainment industry. May he rest in peace.

Key Takeaways:

Dave Hollis, former President of Theatrical Distribution at Disney, passed away due to accidental drug overdose.

The drugs found in Hollis’ bloodstream include cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.

The Hollis family has reminded the public about the dangers of drug abuse and has called for increased awareness of substance addiction.

Anyone struggling with addiction is encouraged to seek help from SAMHSA National Helpline.