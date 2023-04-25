Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Dave Hollis, a former executive of Disney, has been disclosed.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Dies from Accidental Overdose

A former Disney executive turned author and influencer, Dave Hollis, has died from an accidental overdose at the age of 47. His death was confirmed in a recently completed autopsy report that revealed he had dangerous levels of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Hollis’ History with Substance Abuse

According to the medical examiner’s report, Hollis had a history of substance abuse, depression, high blood pressure, and hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His “moderate to severe atherosclerosis” indicates the hardening and narrowing of blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. In addition, his heart had an “underlying natural disease” that predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm with the presence of drugs like cocaine.

Hollis’ Professional and Personal Life

Hollis previously oversaw Disney’s theatrical distribution from 2011 to 2018 before relocating to Texas with his wife, influencer Rachel Hollis. He oversaw Rachel’s company and began writing his own self-help books, including “Get Out of Your Own Way” and “Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For.” He also hosted the podcast Rise Together and founded a charity for children in foster care. Hollis and Rachel had four children together, but they separated in June 2020 after 16 years of marriage.

Hollis’ Journey to Sobriety

Hollis had previously written about his journey to sobriety on his blog, and in May 2022, he informed his fans that he was four months sober and in a better headspace. He described himself as healthier, content, and focused on intentional time with his loved ones. In the same post, he expressed gratitude for how the year had unfolded and the positive changes he had made in his life.

