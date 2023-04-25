Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Unveiled

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Identified Two Months After His Passing

It has been two months since the unexpected death of Dave Hollis, a well-known leader in the entertainment industry and husband of bestselling author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis. On March 5, 2021, Hollis was found unconscious in his home in Hays County, Texas, and despite efforts to revive him, he could not be saved. At the time, no clear cause of death was reported, pending an investigation by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and a medical examiner. Now, the results of that investigation have been released, shedding light on the tragic event that has impacted many fans and friends of the Hollis family.

According to a statement by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Dave Hollis died of a pulmonary embolism, which is a sudden blockage of an artery in the lung, often caused by a blood clot or other obstruction. The statement also noted that Hollis had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, and that his medical history and current health status may have contributed to the embolism. However, the exact sequence of events leading up to his passing is still unclear, as well as any other factors that may have influenced his health or well-being.

The news of Dave Hollis’ cause of death has prompted an outpouring of condolences and support from fans, colleagues, and friends, who remember him as a passionate and dedicated executive who helped create some of the most beloved films of our time, including “Frozen”, “Zootopia”, and “Moana”. Hollis was also known for his partnership with his wife Rachel on various projects and ventures, including their popular podcast “Rise Together” and their upcoming book “Didn’t See That Coming”.

Rachel Hollis has been open about her grief and healing process since her husband’s passing, sharing updates on social media and in her podcast. In a recent episode, she talked about how she and her children were coping with the loss, and how they were finding ways to honor Dave’s memory and legacy. She also reflected on the impact that Dave had on her life and career, and expressed gratitude for the time they had together.

As the Hollis family continues to mourn and navigate this difficult time, their fans and followers are sending them love and empathy, and remembering the lessons and inspiration that Dave Hollis left behind. His legacy as a creative visionary, a supportive partner, and a devoted father will always be cherished and celebrated.

