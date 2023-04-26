Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis Death: Autopsy Results & Funeral Plans

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The autopsy report of Dave Hollis has been revealed, shedding light on his cause of death and funeral arrangements.

Dave Hollis Autopsy Report: Former Disney Distribution Chief Found Dead

On February 11, 2022, Dave Hollis, the former distribution chief for Disney, passed away at the age of 47. The news of his sudden death shocked many, and tributes poured in on social media platforms from those who knew him. As details emerged, an autopsy report shed light on the cause of death.

Autopsy Reveals Accidental Overdose

The autopsy report confirmed that Hollis had died due to an accidental overdose. The authorities found lethal amounts of cocaine and alcohol in his system. It was heartbreaking news for everyone who had known and loved him.

Sobriety Journey and Struggles

In May 2022, Hollis had shared in a blog that he had been sober for four months and was focusing on himself. Prior to getting sober, he had been facing a long, exhausting, and dark period filled with insecurities. It was this struggle that had led him to use alcohol, as he had revealed in his blog post.

Tributes and Condolences

Hollis’ passing deeply affected many, including his ex-wife Rachel Hollia, who shared her condolences on social media. In times of grief, people turn to their loved ones for support and comfort, and it is important to have unwavering support from those around us.

Keeping Up with the Latest Updates

