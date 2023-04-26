Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis’ Death Cause Revealed in Autopsy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed: Toxic Effects of Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl

Introduction

Dave Hollis, the former Disney Distribution Chief who played a key role in the successful relaunch of major franchises like Star Wars and Avengers, passed away in February 2023 due to the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.

Confirmation of Death

Dave’s family confirmed his sudden death on February 14, 2023, at his Texas home, following hospitalisation for heart complications, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Cause of Death

Recent reports indicate that Dave Hollis’ death was accidental in nature. According to the medical examiner’s autopsy report, Dave had an enlarged and dilated heart, in addition to a history of drug abuse, high blood pressure, depression and alcohol consumption. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were also contributing factors to his passing. Combining Dave’s heart disease and stimulant drugs like cocaine could have caused an abnormal heart rhythm, leading to his death.

Dave Hollis’ Life and Career

Dave Hollis played a significant role in the success of Disney’s distribution department, where he contributed immensely to the relaunch of several major franchises. He was married to influencer Rachel Hollis, with whom he shared four children before their separation in June 2020.

The Impact of Dave Hollis’ Passing on His Family

Following Dave’s passing, his ex-wife Rachel has been open about how she is supporting their children through their grief. She encourages them to acknowledge and feel their emotions, letting them know that it’s okay to feel sad, angry, or confused. The impact of Dave’s passing highlights the importance of taking care of our health and seeking help for addiction and mental health issues.

Conclusion

Dave Hollis’ passing is devastating news for his loved ones, close associates, and the entertainment industry as a whole. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritising our physical and mental wellbeing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dave’s family and friends during this difficult time.