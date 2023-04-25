Death – Obituary News : Dave Hollis Dies from Cocaine, Ethanol, Fentanyl

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Hollis recently passed away due to accidental drug overdose from a combination of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.

Former Disney Executive’s Cause of Death Ruled an Accident

Former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, who passed away in February at the age of 47, died of an accidental overdose, according to a report from the Travis County, Texas medical examiner’s office obtained by USA TODAY. The report stated that the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl led to his death, with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease being contributing factors. The autopsy report also revealed that Hollis had a history of hypertension, depression, illicit drug use, and alcohol abuse.

Hollis, who served as Disney’s president of worldwide distribution for nearly seven years before stepping down to help his ex-wife’s media empire, authored three books, including “Get Out of Your Own Way,” “Built with Courage,” and a children’s book, “Here’s to Your Dreams.” Furthermore, during his tenure at Disney, Hollis oversaw the release of blockbusters like Black Panther and films from the Star Wars franchise.

Fentanyl, a drug that suppresses the body’s heartbeat and respiration, has been at the center of congressional debate, with more than 70,000 people dying from fentanyl overdoses in 2021, according to the most recent federal data available. This marks an increase from 2019 and was a large portion of the approximately 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021.

Hollis’s death has been considered a tragedy by his family, especially as he had a young age and limited medical history. His ex-wife, Rachel Hollis, with whom he shares four children, wrote on Instagram in February that the family was “devastated” by his death.

In conclusion, the passing of Dave Hollis has been considered an accident caused by an overdose of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl, which led to toxic effects. The toxicology report has provided insights regarding contributing factors such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease. The tragedy of Hollis’s death has deeply affected his family, and their statement on Instagram reflects this.