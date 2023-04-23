Death – Obituary News : Dave Holz’s Death: Cause and News Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Holz Obituary: Remembering His Life and Legacy

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, we received the devastating news of Dave Holz’s sudden passing. Dave was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many, and his unexpected death has left an indescribable void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Cause of Death

The official cause of Dave’s death has not been disclosed to the public, but some reports suggest that he had been struggling with dementia and diabetes for some time before his passing. Regardless of the cause, the loss of this kind and gentle soul has deeply affected those who loved and cherished him.

A Life Remembered

Dave lived a full and joyous life, leaving behind countless memories that will keep him in our thoughts forever. He was married to his loving wife Rose, with whom he had three adoring children: Katelyn, Nicole (Brian), and Shane (Dee). Dave was also a doting grandfather to five beautiful grandchildren: Carter, Braden, Brooklyn, Isabelle, and Amelia. He often spoke of them with great pride and affection.

Dave had a strong bond with his family, and they remained close throughout his life. He was also a friend to many and had a reputation for being one of the most generous and kind-hearted people around. Dave’s warm and welcoming spirit made him a delight to be around, and he had a unique talent for bringing people together.

Social Media Tribute

In the wake of Dave’s passing, his family and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to him. One post reads, “It is with great sadness that we share Dave Holz passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Dave fought a hard battle with dementia and diabetes. Dave will be missed by many.” This post reflects the sentiments of many who knew Dave and who are struggling to come to terms with his sudden death.

Final thoughts

The passing of Dave Holz is a reminder that life is precious and that we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences to Rose, Katelyn, Nicole, Shane, and their families, as well as to all of Dave’s friends and loved ones. May you find solace in the memories you shared with him, and may his legacy continue to inspire and uplift you for years to come. Rest in peace, Dave Holz; you will be missed.