Death – Obituary News : David Gover Death: Cause of Death and Latest Updates

DAVID GOVER: A Tribute to a Kind and Generous Man

On Friday, April 14, 2023, the world lost a beautiful soul. DAVID GOVER, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at home. He was 90 years old.

DAVID GOVER, born on August 18, 1932, had a heart of gold. He was always ready with a smile and kind words for anyone he met. He embodied the values of kindness, generosity, and positivity, and his passing has left a deep void in the lives of everyone who knew him.

His two children, three grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters are devastated by his passing, as are the many friends he made throughout his lifetime. At this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his loved ones.

DAVID GOVER was a fighter until the very end. Although he had excellent care from the Network Healthcare team and experienced nurses from Sirona, he struggled with an underlying infection that he couldn’t overcome. Additionally, he had prostate cancer and the natural frailty of old age working against him.

We gather together to mourn DAVID GOVER’s passing, but we also celebrate the life he lived. He was a beacon of hope and joy in the lives of so many people. Everyone who knew him has memories of his boundless energy, his playful sense of humor, and his gentle spirit.

DAVID GOVER’s funeral will take place at All Saints Church in Long Ashton on Monday, May 15, at 11 am. He will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife Yvonne, who preceded him in death.

Words cannot express how much we will miss DAVID GOVER. His passing has left a hole in our world, but the memories we have of him will live on forever. May he rest in peace, knowing that he touched the lives of so many people in such profound ways.

We extend our sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that God will give them the strength and courage to continue on without him, knowing that he is now in a better place, looking down upon us with love.

In conclusion, let us all take a moment to reflect on the incredible life that DAVID GOVER lived. Let us be grateful for the time we had with him and remember the kindness and joy that he brought into our lives. May his legacy live on for generations to come.