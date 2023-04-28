Death – Obituary News : David Laut’s Death: The Culprit and Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused David Laut’s death and who was responsible?

The Tragic Murder of Olympian David Laut

Introduction

On August 27, 2009, 911 operators in Oxnard, California, received a frantic phone call informing them of a possible homicide at a local residence. First responders arrived on the scene to find former Olympian David “Dave” Laut lying unresponsive just outside his house. The shocking murder is chronicled in the Dateline episode, “The Hometown Hero and The Homecoming Queen,” which follows the police investigation that tried its best to get to the bottom of the incident. In this article, we delve into the details surrounding David’s death and find out more about the tragic events that unfolded.

David Laut’s Life

David Laut was a resident of Oxnard, California, and was 52 years old at the time of his death. He was known as the Athlete who won the bronze medal in Shot Put at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. David also won awards in several other competitions apart from his Olympic glory, but he eventually retired and took up employment as a biology teacher, coach, and athletic director at a local high school. He lived a quiet life with his wife and adopted son, and his younger brother Don Laut thought the world of him, describing him as a kindhearted person who never hesitated to help others.

The Murder

First responders arrived at the Laut residence on August 27, 2009, to find David lying outside his house in a pool of his own blood. An initial medical examination spotted several bullet wounds all over his body, although the murder weapon was nowhere to be found. Later, an autopsy determined that the 52-year-old died after being shot six times from close range with a revolver. Although the police initially suspected a robbery, they found no signs of an intruder anywhere on the property. David’s death was classified as a homicide, and the police began their regular investigations.

The Investigation and Arrest

When first responders reached David’s residence, they realized that his wife, Jane Laut, was present on the scene at the time of the murder. Although she appeared pretty devastated, she was the one who called 911 and informed them of a possible intruder on their property. However, the police found several inconsistencies in Jane’s statement, which made her a person of interest in the investigation. Once authorities started asking around, they heard rumors about her being in an abusive relationship. The police also discovered that Jane had multiple debts in her name and was being hounded by creditors. They further learned that David had three insurance policies in his name, and his wife would benefit the most from his death. Additionally, a thorough search of the Laut household revealed that the murder weapon was hidden inside a grandfather’s clock, which proved that the homicide was an inside job. Convinced of her involvement in the crime, the police arrested Jane Laut and charged her with murder.

The Trial and Conviction

Jane Laut confessed to shooting her husband six times but claimed she did so in self-defense. However, the jury did not believe her self-defense claim and convicted her of first-degree murder. As a result, she was sentenced to 50 years to life in 2016. In 2021, Jane was brought back to the courtroom on a technicality, and the judge subsequently reduced her sentence to 25 years to life. However, with her still ineligible for parole, she spends her days behind bars at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California.

Conclusion

The tragic murder of David Laut shocked the community and his family. The investigation and subsequent trial revealed a troubling history of abuse and financial troubles in Jane Laut’s life, leading to her conviction for her husband’s murder. The Dateline episode, “The Hometown Hero and The Homecoming Queen,” provides a detailed account of the events leading up to and following David’s death.