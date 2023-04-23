Death – Obituary News : David McGrath’s Passing: Known cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David McGrath passed away recently. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. McGrath’s obituary has been featured in various news outlets.

Saying Goodbye to David McGrath: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of David McGrath on April 23, 2023. While his cause of death remains undisclosed, the impact of his loss on the community and those who knew him is undeniable.

David was a man of many passions and interests, and it was rare to see him not pursuing something he loved. He was an avid sportsman and an active member of the Craobh Chiaràin GAA Club, where he put his heart and soul into every game he played. His infectious enthusiasm and love of the game made him a favorite among teammates and opponents alike.

Beyond sports, David was a devoted husband and father, always putting his family first. His wife Amy and son Jacob meant everything to him, and he cherished the time they spent together, whether it was traveling the world or simply enjoying each other’s company at home. His dedication to his family was unwavering, and his love for them knew no bounds.

David was a man with a warm heart, a contagious smile and a zest for life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

As we come together to mourn David’s passing, we offer our sincere condolences to his wife Amy, son Jacob, family, and friends. May they find comfort in knowing that David’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

At times like this, the support of friends and the love of family becomes a source of strength. The Craobh Chiaràin GAA Club invites those who knew David to share their condolences and memories on this tribute page. Your messages of comfort and support will provide solace during this difficult time and serve as a reminder of the impact that David had on the lives of those around him.

David McGrath may have left us too soon, but the legacy he leaves behind will endure. May he rest in peace.