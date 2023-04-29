Death – Obituary News : David Sollenberger’s Passing and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Sollenberger passed away on an undisclosed date. He was a beloved individual who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The cause of his passing has not been disclosed.

David Sollenberger Obituary: A Tribute to a Loving Father and Sports Enthusiast

A Sudden and Upsetting Event

The news of David Sollenberger’s passing was first shared by his son Eric Sollenberger on his Twitter account. David Sollenberger, a cherished father, died on April 18, 2023, leaving his family and acquaintances heartbroken. Although the cause of death was not announced yet, his passing has come as a sudden and upsetting event for those who knew him.

A Great Man Remembered

David Sollenberger was an extraordinary individual who will be greatly remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him. Eric, popularly known as PFT Commenter in the sports media industry, expressed his appreciation on Twitter for the overwhelming support and affection he received following his father’s passing. David’s influence and impact will continue to endure through the lives of his family and friends and through the flourishing career of his son Eric as a sportswriter.

A Devoted Father and a Passionate Sports Enthusiast

David was a faithful father who devoted his life to supporting his family. He was a source of inspiration for Eric and instilled in him a deep love for sports, which ultimately paved the way for Eric’s thriving career as a sportswriter. David’s consistent support played a critical role in driving Eric forward, which resulted in his success as a sportswriter and commentator. David’s love for sports shone through his life, and he passed down this passion to his son Eric, who now excels as a sportswriter and commentator.

A Legacy that Will Continue to Inspire

David’s legacy will serve as an inspiration and continue to influence the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be fondly remembered as a caring father, a loyal friend, and a person who profoundly impacted the world of sports. Although he may no longer be with us, his spirit will persist through the numerous lives he touched during his time on this earth.

PFT Commenter: A Tribute to David Sollenberger

Eric Sollenberger, a satirical sportswriter, goes by the pseudonym PFT Commenter. He provides coverage of the National Football League and US politics for the online publication Barstool Sports. Eric’s work has appeared on various sports websites, including Kissing Suzy Kolber, SBNation, Football Savages, and StrongTakes.com, which he owns.

The name PFT Commenter is a reference to Profootballtalk.com and imitates the website’s comment sections’ ‘macho posturing and racism,’ commonly known as ‘hot takes.’ Eric is presently the co-host of the podcast Pardon My Take, produced by Barstool Sports.

A Successful Career Influenced by David Sollenberger

In March 2016, PFT Commenter joined Barstool Sports and co-hosted the podcast Pardon My Take with Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz. The podcast, which frequently employs satire, has ascended to a high ranking on iTunes’ Sports and Recreation’ chart. In May 2016, PFT Commenter joined three other colleagues on a trip referred to as ‘Grit Week,’ which began in Buffalo and culminated in Indianapolis for the Indianapolis 500.

On February 8, 2017, he and Katz appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. David’s impact on Eric’s career cannot be emphasized enough, and his legacy will be a source of inspiration for future sports enthusiasts.

Conclusion

David Sollenberger was a man who profoundly impacted the lives of those who knew him. As a devoted father and passionate sports enthusiast, he instilled in his son Eric a love for sports that ultimately paved the way for Eric’s flourishing career as a sportswriter and commentator. David’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him.