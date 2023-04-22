Death – Obituary News : Dead Mount Death Play Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premieres Soon.

The Dead Mount Death Play anime reveals English dub actors, premieres.

On Friday, Crunchyroll announced that it will start streaming the English dub for the TV anime adaptation of Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto’s Dead Mount Death Play manga on April 24.

English Voice Cast

The English voice cast includes:

Additional voices by Lexi Nieto, Ian Meadmoore, John Gremillion, Tyson Rinehart, Mac McGee, Xan Cramer, Greg Silva, Stephen Sanders, Corey Wilder, and Ariel Graham.

Jason Lord directs the English dub. Ian Emerson serves as the ADR engineer. Matt Grounds is responsible for mixing, while Ben Phillips writes the script.

The anime premiered on April 10. The show will air for two cours (half a year), but those two cours will be split. The second half of the show will premiere in October. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Production Staff

Manabu Ono (Sword Art Online: Alicization, Saki, Sakura Wars the Animation) directs the anime and also oversees the series’ scripts alongside Yukie Sugawara (Overlord, The Vampire Dies in No Time) and Yoriko Tomita (My Dress-Up Darling, I’m Being Harassed By the Sexiest Part of the Population). Takaharu Ōkuma (Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater) is credited as “sub-director,” while Yoshiki Kitai is credited as assistant director. GEEK TOYS animates the series.

Hisashi Abe (Chobits, Gunslinger Girl, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System) designs the characters. Takayuki Yamaguchi serves as the sound director. HALF H·P STUDIO handles the sound production. F.M.F (Yūki Nara, eba, Kana Utatane) composes the music.

Sou performs the opening theme song “Nero,” and Inori Minase performs the ending theme song “Aolite”.

Manga Synopsis

Yen Press publishes the manga in English as chapters are released in Japan. Yen Press describes the manga’s story:

This is a centuries-spanning tale of gods and mortals, as heroes from across the ages clash with the ancient Nekromancers. But when the dust settles, a new and strangely familiar enemy reveals itself… In the final moments of a desperate battle, an unheard-of spell brings salvation from death itself—though its caster never intended the result! In a strange new world and body, young Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling… not quite himself… Who could have expected that the climactic showdown between good and evil would turn out like this??

Narita (Baccano!, Durarara!!) and Fujimoto (Red Raven) launched the ongoing manga in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine in October 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a subsidiary owned wholly by Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.