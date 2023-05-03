Death – Obituary News : ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star’s Mom Passes Away: What Was the Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Mourns the Death of His Mother

Sig Hansen’s Loss

The latest season of “Deadliest Catch” has brought some tough news for Sig Hansen, the reality star of the hit Discovery show. On the May 2, 2023 episode, the captain learned that his beloved mother, Snefryd, had passed away. While the cause of her death is not known, Sig received the news while out at sea, making it all the more difficult to process.

A Life Worth Celebrating

While we may not know the exact cause of Snefryd’s passing, we do know a lot about her life. Born in 1939 in Norway, she moved to the U.S. when she was 25 and married Sverre Hansen. Together, they had three children, including Sig. After her husband passed away in 2001, Snefryd continued to be the heart of her family, always welcoming friends and family into her home. Being a grandmother was her greatest joy, and she rarely missed any of her grandchildren’s activities or sleepovers.

Condolences from Fans

Fans of “Deadliest Catch” were quick to offer their condolences to Sig and his family. Many expressed sympathy for the loss of a family member and the difficulty of receiving such news while out at sea. The Hansen family has been through a lot in recent years, including Sig’s heart attack and June’s cancer diagnosis, making this loss even more painful.

Looking Ahead

As the current season of “Deadliest Catch” continues to air, fans are eager to see how Sig and the rest of the crew will handle this difficult time. Despite the challenges faced by the Hansen family, the show has remained a popular and enduring favorite for viewers. While no word yet on a Season 20, fans remain hopeful for the future of the show.

